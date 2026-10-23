Jay Bhanushali says Mahhi Vij & Tara are his responsibility amid alimony revelation post divorce

Mumbai, October 23 (IANS) Actor Jay Bhanushali extended his support to actress and ex-wife Mahhi Vij after she opened up about refusing alimony during their divorce proceedings.

The actor stated that money would never come between them and that his love and respect for Mahhi and their daughter Tara would remain unchanged.

Commenting on a post shared on Mahhi's social media account by her team, Jay assured the actress that he would continue to stand by her and Tara despite their separation.

Jay wrote, “Be strong, Mahhi. We both know we'll always be there for each other in hard times. Money was never between us and never will be. “You and Tara will always be my responsibility for life. A marriage status can never change the love and respect I have for you both. “I'm always here.”

His response came after Mahhi was seen getting emotional on the reality show ‘Bigg Boss 20’ while speaking about her journey as a single mother, her decision not to accept alimony and her determination to secure her daughter's future independently.

In one of the previous episodes of ‘Bigg Boss 20’, Mahhi spoke about her experience of raising Tara and explained why she chose not to take financial support from Jay in the form of alimony or maintenance.

“I am a single mother. I know how my day goes. Jay pushes me to go out and live my life. He says, ‘You go out, you don't go anywhere. You sit at home for Tara’. My life revolves around my child. Do you know? I did not take a single alimony. I do everything on my own so that my child's life is secure,” she said.

Mahhi further revealed that the judge had asked her four times during the court proceedings to reconsider her decision and accept alimony, but she maintained that Jay had worked hard for his earnings and that she did not wish to take his money.

She also clarified that her decision was not because Jay was unwilling to help her. According to Mahhi, she knows that he is willing to support her and that his locker remains open to her, but she wants to build financial security for herself and Tara independently.

–IANS

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