Javier Bardem says he was ‘nervous’ about working in ‘Skyfall’

Los Angeles, Oct 12 (IANS) Hollywood actor Javier Bardem has an intimidating screen presence but that doesn’t mean he doesn’t have his moments of vulnerability.

The actor has shared that he felt "nervous" about starring in a ‘James Bond’ movie. The 57-year-old actor initially rejected the role of Raoul Silva in ‘Skyfall’, before he successfully proposed some amendments to director Sir Sam Mendes and then committing to the film.

The actor recently graced a session at the BFI London Film Festival. He said, "I guess I was nervous. Like, ‘What am I doing in the James Bond movie? What can I do?’ But then we sat down. Sam Mendes is a genius, and we went through the reading of it, and he was so open to what I was proposing, which had to do with the sexuality of the guy”.

Javier shared that he was imaginative in how he approached the Bond villain role. He went on, “I said, ‘Listen, all the villains have done everything to destroy the world, but what about becoming personal? What about something besides destroying the world? (Like) he wants to have sex with Mr. Bond?’ And (Mendes) said, ‘I’ll talk to the studio and get back to you’”.

The actor also heaped praise on the film studio for showing faith in his idea and his approach to the role.

He further mentioned, “The studio was very brave. And I think that scene lasts in the memory of the audience because we went a little bit further with it. It’s a way to say, ‘Okay, how do you really put Mr. Bond out of his place with a situation that he hasn’t been there before?’ And the way he comes out of it is brilliant”.

Meanwhile, Javier has been married to actress Penelope Cruz since 2010, and he recently claimed that they don't talk about their work at home.

--IANS

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