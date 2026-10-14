Jason Momoa says he not really an actor

Los Angeles, Oct 14 (IANS) Hollywood actor Jason Momoa feels that he isn't "really an actor" and acting isn't his "cup of tea". The actor insisted he "fell into" his profession and he's much happier up on stage playing bass with his band Oof Tatata than hanging out on a film set.

The actor recently appeared on ‘At The Bar’ podcast. When asked if he prefers a film set or a rock concert, he said, "Rock concert. I’m not really an actor. I’m just kinda like… well, I’m not a rockstar either”.

He further mentioned, “I'm a f****** hustler, baby. I don’t really know as far as acting. You know what I mean? Like, acting’s very... There’s so many people I respect as actors, and I just feel like I enjoy filmmaking. I enjoy probably writing and directing and producing, putting things together. I enjoy stories. I enjoy all that process. I think the acting’s probably not my cup of tea. Like, I’m not, like, dying to do theatre... I never seeked out to do that. I kind of fell into it”.

The actor has said that while he enjoys the attention, he doesn't want to be bothered when he's with his partner or family.

"It’s tough for me. Cause generally people are really, really excited and that’s awesome ’cause I get excited when I see my people that I really like. But if I’m out, I’m like, 'Oh my God, I’m with someone I haven’t seen forever’. Or with my kids right now, I know people just don’t give a s***, I don’t get to see my kids that much. Like, if you pull my attention away from something, I’m like, 'I’m sorry. No, this is not the right time’”, he added.

Jason acknowledged his refusal to pose for pictures at such times may make him "look like an a******" but he'd rather that than take time away from his kids.

--IANS

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