Jason Derulo: India has always shown me so much love

Mumbai, Oct 9 (IANS) Singer Jason Derulo is all set to make his debut at the Sunburn festival as he has been named as the fourth headliner for the music event.

Derulo will bring his signature pop energy to Mumbai’s iconic Mahalaxmi Racecourse this December. He joins The Chainsmokers, Sebastian Ingrosso and DJ Snake, who have already been announced as this year’s headliners.

Derulo said in a statement: “India has always shown me so much love and I’m excited to finally bring my full show to Mumbai this December. Sunburn is known for its incredible energy, I’m looking forward to matching that energy.”

Derulo’s discography includes ‘Jalebi Baby’,'Talk Dirty', 'Swalla', 'Wiggle', 'Whatcha Say' and 'Want to Want Me', among others, amassing billions of streams worldwide. Known equally for his vocals and his dynamic live shows, complete with elaborate choreography and stage production, Jason Derulo has built a reputation as one of the most electrifying performers in pop music today.

Commenting on the announcement, Karan Singh, CEO, Sunburn, said, “Jason Derulo is one of pop’s most consistent global hitmakers and bringing him to Sunburn Festival for the first time is an important moment for us. With The Chainsmokers, Sebastian Ingrosso and DJ Snake already part of this year’s line-up, his addition reflects the scale and evolution of Sunburn’s vision.”

“We’ve always been rooted in electronic music, but the live entertainment landscape today is far more expansive and we see an opportunity to bring audiences a broader spectrum of global sounds and artists.”

While Sunburn Festival’s programming has increasingly embraced sounds beyond electronic music from Arijit Singh joining Martin Garrix on stage at Sunburn Arena in 2025 to artists such as Francis Mercier, whose sound draws from Afro and global influences, the festival has never before featured a headliner from outside the electronic music space.

--IANS

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