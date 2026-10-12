Jasmine Sandlas says she ‘lost herself’ years ago, calls performing in Punjab deeply personal

Mumbai, Oct 12 (IANS) Singer Jasmine Sandlas has penned an emotional note after performing in Chandigarh.

She described the experience as deeply personal, saying that winning the hearts of Punjab was the victory she had long yearned for. Taking to Instagram, Jasmine reflected on the overwhelming response from the audience and stated that the energy of the crowd and the celebrations made the moment unforgettable.

“Chandigarh! Words can never be enough for what I felt. The fireworks reached the sky and so did my roars. All of Punjab danced in ecstasy. My heart burst with joy,” she wrote.

Sharing the deeper meaning behind the performance, the ‘Dhurandhar’ singer revealed that Punjab held a special place in her heart, as it was where she had lost herself years ago. Sandlas added that winning in front of the people of Punjab once again was the one victory she had always wished for.

“This is the place where i lost myself years ago and to win in front of Punjab again was the only victory my heart yearned for. My soul is at peace now. Waheguru.”

Jasmine also shared videos from her performance, giving a glimpse of the electrifying atmosphere at the venue. Dressed in a shimmery red lehenga, the singer was seen dancing energetically on stage as a massive crowd cheered for her. The stage was illuminated with bright lights, while fireworks lit up the sky.

The videos captured Jasmine performing her hit tracks, with the audience cheering, dancing and singing along to the music.

The Punjabi singer had also posted a heartfelt note about her emotional connection with the city, describing it as a place that holds a special part of her life and memories.

“Some cities are more than just places, they hold pieces of you. Coming back to a city where I’ve felt so much, lived so many emotions, and made memories that will always stay close to my heart… was nothing short of beautiful. Had so much fun reliving those moments and feeling that connection all over again. Some places just hit different,” Jasmine had written.

Jasmine Sandlas performed in Mohali on Octobe10 as part of her ‘The Dream Girl India Tour.’

--IANS

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