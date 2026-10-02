Jasmine Sandlas reveals why she wants to be remembered as ‘the girl who sang about love’

Mumbai, Oct 2 (IANS) Singer Jasmine Sandlas has opened up about the kind of musical legacy she hopes to leave behind.

In her recent post on Instagram, the ‘Dhurandhar’ singer said she wants her songs to be associated with love even years after she is gone. Sharing her thoughts on love and music, Jasmine said she hopes to create a large body of songs centred around the emotion and be remembered for expressing it through her music.

“I wanna sing a 100 songs about Love and in a 100 years if anyone even remembers me, I want to be known as the girl who sang about love,” she said. The ‘Bamb Jatt’ hit-maker also posted her photos in a white dress. She is seen striking different and candid poses for the camera.

Previously, Jasmine had shared a glimpse of one of her favourite moments from her ongoing “The Dream Girl Tour," describing the experience as “unreal and ethereal.” She shared a video from her concert in Bengaluru and said it was among the moments from the tour that she holds particularly close to her heart.

“This moment was unreal and ethereal. This is one of my top favourite moments from ‘The Dream Girl Tour.' It was in Bangalore,” she wrote. Jasmine also revealed that she prefers receiving videos recorded by fans from within the audience rather than professionally curated concert footage. She said these recordings allow her to hear the audience singing along and feel their emotions more closely.

Work-wise, Jasmine Sandlas recently collaborated with Satinder Sartaaj on the romantic track “Jaiye Sajana” from the film “Dhurandhar: The Revenge.”

The singer is widely recognized for her distinctive voice and a string of popular tracks that have become an important part of her musical journey. Her songs, such as “Yaar Naa Miley” from Kick, “Illegal Weapon” and “Illegal Weapon 2.0” with Garry Sandhu, “Patt Lai Geya”, and collaborations including “Bamb Jatt” and “Mithi Mithi” with Amrit Maan, have earned her a strong following among Punjabi and Bollywood music listeners.

--IANS

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