Japan-India partnership key to driving Free and Open Indo-Pacific vision

Canberra, July 4 (IANS) The importance of Japan–India cooperation within the Free and Open Indo-Pacific (FOIP) framework lies in the functional complementarity between “India’s scale and Japan’s advanced technological, financial, and institutional capacities."

With its expanding industrial base and status as a resident maritime power, India has emerged as a crucial node in supply chain diversification, while Japan contributes technology and capital to advance resilience-focused regional initiatives, a report has stated.

Japan–India cooperation bridges the Western Pacific and the Indian Ocean, reinforcing the connective fabric of the wider Indo-Pacific network, according to a report in Australia-based 'East Asia Forum'.

“Japan’s Free and Open Indo-Pacific (FOIP) is evolving from a strategic vision into a regional framework for providing public goods—a structural response to intensifying geopolitical competition, supply chain fragmentation, and uncertainty across the region. Within this shift, Japan–India cooperation is emerging as an important driver of regional resilience and stability,” it detailed.

The report noted that the partnership between Japan and India extends beyond development assistance and infrastructure projects into a broader agenda of maritime cooperation, economic security, and technological resilience, with emphasis on defence industrial cooperation, semiconductors, and critical minerals.

The recently concluded visit of Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi to India, it said, is expected to reinforce momentum for implementing this agenda through enhanced cooperation in areas of economic security and regional resilience.

“Intensifying geopolitical competition, particularly the US–China technological rivalry, the disruption of global supply chains, and heightened energy and maritime instability have increased regional vulnerability. Tokyo’s FOIP is taking shape as a framework to enhance the region’s capacity to absorb external shocks, with Japan–India cooperation playing an increasingly important role within this architecture. By addressing shared economic security vulnerabilities, the Japan–India partnership contributes to strengthening the resilience of the broader regional order," the East Asia Forum mentioned.

According to the report, the Quad Foreign Ministers' Meeting held in New Delhi in May 2026 highlighted the evolution of Tokyo's FOIP strategy. The discussions focused on maritime security, economic security, energy cooperation, and critical minerals aligned with the broader shift of Tokyo’s FOIP toward a resilience-oriented regional framework.

“Yet there are several areas where Japan–India cooperation can be strengthened. A priority for the bilateral relationship should be the further institutionalization of economic security cooperation, especially in supply chain resilience and industrial policy coordination for semiconductors and critical technologies. The strengthening of networked cooperation will also become increasingly important, involving the Quad and ASEAN-linked frameworks,” it noted.

--IANS

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