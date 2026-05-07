Jannat Zubair thanks 'Glory' co-star Pulkit Samrat for 'ordering the best food'

Mumbai, May 7 (IANS) Social media star and actress Jannat Zubair won a lot of hearts with her portrayal of Gudiya in the recently released web series, "Glory", featuring Pulkit Samrat, Divyenndu, and Suvinder Vicky as leads.

Amidst the positive response to the project, Jannat penned a heartfelt gratitude note on social media, revealing that the character found her at just the right time.

She also thanked co-star Pulkit Samrat for taking care of her during the shoot.

Jannat wrote on her IG, "Waited years for a role that would truly feel like mine… and Gudiya found me at the right time...This one means a lot. Being my first Netflix & OTT project, I was learning, feeling everything so deeply, and just giving it my all every single day. The love coming in for the show and for Gudiya has been overwhelming in the best way, thank you for seeing her and connecting with her (sic)."

Thanking the filmmaker for giving her the opportunity, the 'Laughter Chefs' contestant added, "@krnx sir, thank you for trusting me with her and for being my safe space on set. You made it so easy for me to just be and perform."

She shared that Pulkit Samrat used to order the best food for the entire team during the 'Glory' shoot.

"@pulkitsamrat & @divyenndu thank you for the warmth, the care, and for making everything feel so comfortable. And Pulkit, special mention for always making sure everyone was well-fed on set and ordering the best food," Jannat shared.

"To the entire @atomicfilmsin team & @netflix_in thank you for believing in me and making this journey so special. I couldn’t have asked for a better unit," she thanked the makers.

Jannat concluded the post by claiming that "Gudiya will always stay with me".

Pulkit Samrat's better half, and actress Kriti Kharbanda, reacted to the post with "Star!", followed by a red heart and evil eye emoticon.

--IANS

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