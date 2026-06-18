Janhvi Kapoor shares peaceful moments from her ‘happy place’

Mumbai, June 18 (IANS) Actress Janhvi Kapoor has shared a soothing glimpse of her “happy place.”

Taking to Instagram, the ‘Dhadak’ actress posted photos that capture a space that holds special meaning for her. In the clip, Janhvi is seen playing with her dog, posing with her sister Khushi Kapoor, and enjoying an adventurous ride with Shikhar Pahariya. One candid shot showed the actress relaxing in the hills and blowing her hair with her mouth. For the caption, Janhvi wrote, “#happyplace @jasleenroyal obsessed with your song.”

She also added Jasleen Royal’s song ‘Inaam’ as the background score for the video.

On the professional front, Janhvi was last seen in Shashank Khaitan’s “Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari,” alongside Varun Dhawan, Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf, Maniesh Paul, and Akshay Oberoi. She made her acting debut in 2018 with the romantic drama “Dhadak” and later went on to feature in films like “Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl,” “Mili,” “Roohi,” “Ulajh,” “Mr. & Mrs. Mahi,” “Good Luck Jerry,” and “Devara: Part 1.”

Most recently, Janhvi was seen in the film “Peddi” alongside Ram Charan. The sports action drama directed by Buchi Babu Sana featured Ram as a "crossover athlete" who transitions between the three difficult sports including cricket, wrestling and sprinting.

Asked if she is a sports enthusiast, Janhvi, who is the daughter of the late superstar Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor, said: “I actually, I wasn't very athletically inclined. I used to enjoy dancing though, always.” The film, which also starred Boman Irani, Shiva Rajkumar, Janhvi Kapoor, Jagapathi Babu and Divyenndu, was released on June 4.

However, several parts of “Peddi,” particularly those depicting the heroine, faced strong criticism from both audiences and reviewers. The romantic storyline, in particular, was criticized for allegedly normalizing harassment and non-consensual behavior. In light of the backlash, the film’s director Buchi Babu Sana issued a clarification on social media.

An excerpt from his post read, “As a filmmaker, I believe cinema should entertain, inspire, and connect with audiences. It should never make anyone feel uncomfortable or disrespected. We have heard the feedback regarding certain scenes in Peddi and have taken it seriously.”

“I have always had immense respect for women, both on and off screen, and it was never our intention to objectify or disrespect any female character. If any part of the film has been perceived that way, we respect those sentiments, understand the concerns being raised, and sincerely apologize.”

--IANS

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