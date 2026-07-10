Janhvi Kapoor groves with 'Homebound' co-stars Ishaan Khatter & Vishal Jethwa in the BTS video

Mumbai, July 10 (IANS) Actress Janhvi Kapoor was seen performing a fun dance with co-stars Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa in the behind-the-scenes video from their highly acclaimed drama, 'Homebound'.

The clip dropped by Vishal on his official Instagram handle opened with him dancing on the peppy number 'U P Wala Thumka Lagaoon' from Govinda and Karisma Kapoor's 1997 release 'Hero No 1'.

Initially, he was seen showing his graceful Govinda-inspired moves on the terrace solo. However, later, he gracefully pulled Janhvi into the frame, and the two had a blast as they performed the Naagin dance.

After that, Janhvi and Vishal even urged Ishaan to join them. After hesitating a little, the 'Beyond the Clouds' actor was also seen channeling his inner Govinda, accompanying Janhvi and Vishal during a fun performance.

Sharing the entertaining BTS clip on social media, Vishal penned the caption, "Homebound memories (sic)", followed by an evil eye emoji.

For those who do not know, despite being in the running for the 98th Oscars, 'Homebound' failed to secure a position as one of the top 5 nominees in the 'International Feature Film' category.

After 'Homebound' lost the race for the Oscars, Ishaan shared that he will always look back on the entire experience with nothing but love.

His social media post read, "Homebound is and always was a piece of my heart. It’s a story that took us through a journey inwards after daring to look outside the bubble we identify ourselves in. As difficult a reality as it mirrors, this film has always ultimately been hopeful to me in every way I can relate to it, as a human being, as a cinema person.. and a young actor. Today as we somewhat come to an end of one part of its journey, I know I will always look back at it with love and gratitude.. And as a sort of moral compass."

-IANS

pm/