Jamshedpur Steelers, Koylanchal Super Kings santch points in Jharkhand T20 Cricket League

Ranchi, June 18 (IANS) JSCA International Stadium Complex witnessed a day dominated by clinical bowling and high-pressure rearguard actions, as both the Jamshedpur Steelers and the Koylanchal Super Kings successfully defended their totals. Despite heroic, fighting knocks from opposition batters in both chases, the bowling units held their nerve to secure crucial points in the ongoing Jharkhand T20 Cricket League 2026.

The Jamshedpur Steelers defeated the Santhal Strikers and the Koylanchal Super Kings emerged victorious against the Chota Nagpur Royals.

In the first match of the day, Jamshedpur Steelers were put in to bat first and overcame an early setback at 31/2 to post a highly competitive total of 180/7. Kumar Deobrat led from the front with a brilliant 74, anchoring a spectacular 117-run partnership for the third wicket alongside Sahil Raj, who smashed a solid 56.

A quickfire late cameo of 16* off just 9 balls from MD Kounain Quraishi provided the final flourish for the Steelers. For the Santhal Strikers, Pratyush Kumar was the standout performer with the ball yet again, registering magnificent figures of 4/27, while teammate Shadab Hussain offered strong support by claiming 3/25.

The Strikers' chase began disastrously, losing an opener on the very first ball before collapsing to a perilous 39/6 within eight overs against a disciplined bowling attack. However, Anmol Raj staged a heroic rescue act for his team, single-handedly pulling them back into the contest with a blistering, unbeaten 92* off just 50 deliveries.

He found an able ally in Manishi (27* off 15 balls), and the duo stitched together an incredible, unbroken 81-run stand for the eighth wicket to push the final score to 165/7. Despite the late scare, the Steelers held their nerve to secure a 15-run victory, spearheaded by a tight, match-winning spell of 3-15 from the Player of the Match, Pratik Ranjan.

In the second encounter of the day, the Koylanchal Super Kings were put into bat first and recovered from a horrific top-order collapse to post a fighting 156/9 in their 20 overs. They were reeling at 14/4 within 3 overs and dropped reduced to 59/6 in 10 overs. However, a resilient 56-run partnership for the seventh wicket between player of the match Yogesh Bhaskar (56) and Amit Kumar (24) guided the side to a respectable total.

Despite chasing a relatively modest target of 157, the Chota Nagpur Royals struggled to find any momentum early on and were reduced to 54/5 in 9.2 overs. Wicketkeeper-batsman Shresht Sagar played a stellar, lone hand with an unbeaten 69, orchestrating a 47-run partnership for the sixth wicket with Chandan Kumar Mukhi (28).

However, with no other batsman crossing the double-figure mark, the Royals fell short, as they got all out for 143 in 19.3 overs. For the Koylanchal Super Kings, Rahul Prasad was the pick of the bowlers, returning exceptional figures of 3-18 in his four overs to seal a 13-run win for his team.

--IANS

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