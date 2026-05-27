Jamshedpur horror: Health department employee on the run after alleged assault on minor girl

Jamshedpur, May 27 (IANS) A shocking case of sexual assault has emerged from Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district, where a 15-year-old girl was allegedly held hostage and brutally raped by a government health department employee, officials said on Wednesday.

The incident was reported from Kitadih under the jurisdiction of Parsudih Police Station in East Singhbhum district.

According to the complaint, the accused, identified as Munna Tamsi, an employee posted in the malaria department in Gamharia, allegedly lured the minor girl, who lives in the same neighbourhood, to his residence late at night and held her captive and assaulted her.

Police said the girl, traumatised after the incident, returned home late in the night but initially remained silent out of fear. The matter came to light the next morning when she narrated her ordeal to her elder sister, exposing the crime.

Upon learning about the heinous act, local Panchayat Samiti member Draupadi Murmu, along with the victim's family, immediately approached the Parsudih police station to lodge an official complaint.

Acting swiftly on the input, a police team raided the location and seized the motorcycle belonging to the accused. However, Tamsi managed to evade arrest and has been missing since the incident came to light.

The incident has sparked severe outrage among local residents and public representatives in Jamshedpur. Local leaders have strongly condemned the criminal act, terming it a massive stain on society, especially given that the accused is a government employee working in a department responsible for public welfare.

"Multiple police teams are currently conducting targeted raids at various suspected locations to track down and arrest the absconding employee," a senior police official stated.

Meanwhile, local public representatives and community members have demanded immediate action, urging the authorities to fast-track the legal proceedings through a speedy trial to ensure the harshest possible punishment for the accused.

--IANS

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