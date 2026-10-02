Jamil, Ancelotti share warm embrace before historic India vs Brazil clash

Kolkata, Oct 2 (IANS) Brazil head coach Carlo Ancelotti shared a warm moment with his Indian counterpart Khalid Jamil on Friday, embracing him and wishing him good luck ahead of the two teams’ historic clash here on Saturday.

Brazil’s press conference was nearing its end when Jamil entered the room. Ancelotti was answering his final questions before the Italian coach got up and met Jamil on the podium.

The two exchanged a few words before sharing a warm embrace, with Ancelotti wishing Jamil luck. Brazil then left the stage as India took over for their pre-match media interaction.

The moment brought together two coaches from vastly different footballing backgrounds. Ancelotti is one of the most decorated coaches in the sport, having won multiple Champions League and league titles during a career spanning three decades.

Jamil, meanwhile, has risen through Indian football and famously guided Aizawl to the I-League title. He is now the first Indian in more than a decade to take charge of the Indian men’s national team.

Speaking about Brazil’s presence in India, Ancelotti acknowledged the country’s deep affection for the five-time world champions.

“It is an honour for us to be here with the national team. We know how much this region loves the national team and football. We are happy to be here to play against India and show the quality of our players,” he said.

Brazil defender Marquinhos also described the reception in India as “a golden opportunity” and “a very big motivation”.

Jamil, however, knows India will have to put emotions aside when the two teams take the field at the Salt Lake Stadium. “They are the best team. They are known as the best of the best,” Jamil said while speaking about Brazil.

India defender Anwar Ali stressed the need for the hosts to remain composed against a Brazil side renowned for its quality.

“Because everyone knows how Brazil play. So, we just have to keep calm in the field. And deal with the pressure,” he said.

Brazil, ranked fifth in the world, will face India, who are currently 138th, in a highly anticipated international friendly. For Indian football, the encounter is a landmark occasion as the senior national team prepares to face Brazil for the first time.

--IANS

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