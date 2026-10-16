James McAvoy reveals the film which earn him the most residuals income

Los Angeles, Oct 16 (IANS) Hollywood actor James McAvoy has revealed the film, which has fetched him the most in residuals. The actor said that ‘Split’ has been bringing in consistent paychecks and it’s largely because of director M. Night Shyamalan.

The actor recently appeared on the ‘Happy Sad Confused’ podcast with Josh Horowitz, and said that residual income is sporadic, with some checks only amounting to a couple hundred dollars or “even as little as 25 cents”.

He said, “The only one that really consistently pays me is ‘Split’. Well, I think it was made for like $6 million or something like that. And let’s say they spent $30 (million) advertising it, and in our first weekend, we made $40 (million)”.

He further mentioned, “So, we were in profit. So our first residual check came at the end of the first weekend”.

He also heaped praise on M. Night Shyamalan, as he said, “The thing that I took away from him was his preparedness because you know he made that film and ‘Glass’ on incredibly modest budgets and was very focused”.

He said that the director maximized his filming time by “being incredibly well-prepared” and communicating with the cast and crew. The actor first worked with the director on ‘Split’, in which he played the multiple alternate personalities of a man with dissociative identity disorder. He reprised the role in the sequel, ‘Glass’.

Earlier, the actor had shared why he didn’t live with his ‘Atonement’ castmates. The actor has shared that he felt "too socially awkward" to share the accommodation with them.

The 47-year-old actor had a "lot of fun" making the 2007 period drama but wasn't a fan of director Joe Wright's suggestion that the "key crew and main cast" all live in one house and share dinner together every night.

The film also starred Keira Knightley, Juno Temple, Benedict Cumberbatch and Vanessa Redgrave.

The actor said that he desperately sought to come up with an excuse to not live with his fellow actors.

--IANS

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