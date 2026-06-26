James Hopes steps down as Sydney Sixers head coach to join Brisbane Heat and Queensland Bulls

Sydney, June 26 (IANS) Former Australia all-rounder James Hopes has stepped down as Sydney Sixers head coach less than two months after taking up the role, to accept a role with the Brisbane Heat and Queensland Bulls on a three-year deal, the BBL clubs said on Friday.

Hopes will take on the Brisbane Heat and Queensland Bulls coaching roles next month after agreeing to return to Brisbane following coaching stints with the Hobart Hurricanes and Tasmanian Tigers and overseas in the Indian Premier League with Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings.

"While the Club is disappointed by this decision, we understand the significance of this opportunity for him and his family, and we wish him all the very best," Sydney Sixers said in a statement.

"The Brisbane Heat will welcome home a prodigal son with former captain James Hopes appointed as head coach for the next three years," Heat confirmed James appointment.

Currently coaching with the Washington Freedom in Major League Cricket (MLC), Hopes said he was grateful to be able to return to his home State and thanked Cricket NSW for enabling him to exit his contract with the Sydney Sixers.

“I wrestled with this decision as I was, and still am, very appreciative of being offered the Sixers role earlier this year. However, to have the opportunity to take on the head coaching program with Queensland and live in Brisbane again was too good to miss," Hopes said.

“I have been in and out of Queensland Cricket since I was 14 and along the way was privileged to play for the Bulls and the Heat. So, to be a part of that again is something very special to me and my family. I’m very eager to join with the Queensland and Brisbane coaching staff and players when I am back and get to work preparing for the season,’’ he added.

The 47-year-old enjoyed a distinguished international playing career, representing Australia in 84 ODIs, with the bulk of those appearances coming between the 2007 and 2011 World Cups.

He also played in the IPL with Kings XI Punjab and Delhi Daredevils and served in a coaching capacity with the Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings in recent seasons.

Hopes led Queensland to back-to-back Sheffield Shield finals in 2012 and 2013, winning the title in 2012, as well as back-to-back Ryobi Cup one-day trophies in 2012-13 and 2013-14.

Hopes led Queensland to back-to-back Sheffield Shield finals in 2012 and 2013, winning the title in 2012, as well as back-to-back Ryobi Cup one-day trophies in 2012-13 and 2013-14.

He transitioned to coaching following his retirement in 2016, working with Daniel Vettori, Darren Lehmann and Wade Seccombe at the Heat and Bulls in a variety of roles until he linked with Tasmania in 2022.

His recent roles as a specialist skills and assistant coach saw him feature in the BBL 14 Hobart Hurricanes championship campaign.

--IANS

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