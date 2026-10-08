James Gunn responds to criticism surrounding ‘Clayface’

Los Angeles, Oct 8 (IANS) Hollywood director James Gunn has responded to the people who wanted to know “who asked for a Clayface movie”. An Internet user earlier asked the DC Studios head on his Threads account, “Who tf asked for Back to the Future? Casablanca? There’s Something About Mary? Pan’s Labyrinth? Fury Road? Weapons? The Matrix?”.

The filmmaker took to Threads, and put up a strongly worded response. (The user’s original comment has since been deleted).

He wrote, “Although it may seem like it, Hollywood isn’t a place where the only way to make a movie is the public voting on what IP they want to see that they’ve seen countless times before”.

He posted again, “Sometimes someone, in this case initially Mike Flanagan and then James Watkins and Hossein Amini, were inspired by a relatively little-known fictional character and crafted what I believe is a very special story around that character. I’d take that inspiration a thousand times over some writer trying to make a buck by writing a listless screenplay about a majorly popular character he or she has no passion or feel for”.

The film stars Tom Rhys Harries in the titular character of Matt Hagen along with Naomi Ackie, David Dencik, Max Minghella and Eddie Marsan.

As per the film’s official description, “Matt Hagen’s meteoric rise from Gotham street kid to Hollywood leading man is tragically cut short when a local crime boss’s actions leave him horribly disfigured”.

“Abandoned by his team and with nothing left, Matt seeks out a cutting-edge treatment that miraculously returns him to his former self, but also unexpectedly affects his grip on reality, spiraling him down a destructive path of all-consuming revenge”, it added.

James Gunn’s appointment at DC Studios has been riddled with controversies particularly the passing of the baton as Superman to David Corenswet from Henry Cavill.

--IANS

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