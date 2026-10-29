October 29, 2026 10:16 PM हिंदी

James Gunn calls Superman, Batman and Wonder Woman DC's 'diamond characters'

James Gunn calls Superman, Batman and Wonder Woman DC's 'diamond characters'

Los Angeles, Oct 29 (IANS) Hollywood filmmaker James Gunn considers Superman, Batman and Wonder Woman as the prime characters of DC Studios. He has called them the "diamond characters" of the studio.

He clarified his and fellow DC co-head Peter Safran's 2022 comments about an “8 to 10-year plan" for the cinematic world and insisted it is important to have standalone stories as well as films that slot together.

He took to his Threads account recently, and shared, “You can look at my quotes from January ’23 when we started and I said we were going to do exactly what we’re doing. I said some stories would be standalone like the Guardians movies were (which is what Clayface is) and some stories would have part of a larger narrative structure, which is what the Superman Saga is. All that said, each piece of the larger story should work on its own with or without having to see everything else”.

He further mentioned, “ALSO, some things get conflated here. The often cited ‘8 to 10 year roadmap’ originally pitched wasn’t only story points (although that was a part of it), but also the plan for DC as a whole, including focusing on diamond characters (Superman, Batman, WW) as well as smaller characters we could turn into diamonds (Krypto, John Stewart, Peacemaker), how we would foster filmmaker freedom and allow for multiple tones and ratings, the influences of Star Wars George RR Martin, and so much more”.

The director is "excited" about the way his vision has been coming together.

“It’s exciting seeing things START to come together and all that makes me even more excited for what we have in store for everyone in Man of Tomorrow”, he added.

--IANS

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