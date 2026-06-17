Jameel Khan’s approach to work, life is of ‘inclusivity, sensitivity’

Mumbai, June 17 (IANS) Actor Jameel Khan, who is receiving a lot of positive response to his work in the recently released 5th season of ‘Gullak’, has his approach to inter-personal relationships, and friendship is of inclusivity.

The actor, who essays the role of Santosh Mishra in the show, spoke with IANS during the promotions of the show along with Helly Shah, Anant Joshi and Harsh Mayar.

Talking about his character in the show, he told IANS, “I am very much inspired by my father With this character. And I try to express a lot of things from my own life in Santosh Mishra. And I get a lot of things by writing. My way of thinking, my view of life is of inclusivity, sensitivity and love. So, in my life And in the same way In Santosh Mishra, I don't want to see a negative emotion or a negative behavior. I don't want Jameel Khan to do something for Santosh Mishra which could have a negative effect on the society”.

He further mentioned, “The good things are decreasing, and the bad things are increasing in society. So, it is easy to show the bad things. Good over evil has always been our norm, and we should focus more on that. I see the family as a microcosm. If we go to a global level , the family becomes the society, the neighborhood becomes the city, and then the whole world. I see life through that lens”.

Meanwhile, the new season of ‘Gullak’ brings back the warmth, chaos, humour, and heart that audiences have cherished over the years. This season, Mishra Nivas isn’t just getting an upgrade, it’s getting a life update. A fresh coat of paint. A new Wi-Fi connection. And a family slowly trying to keep up with changing times. But while the world outside evolves, the little moments inside the house remain timeless.

‘Gullak’ is available to stream on Sony LIV.

--IANS

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