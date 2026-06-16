June 16, 2026 8:37 PM हिंदी

Jameel Khan slams actors who throw tantrums, says everyone in the crew works hard

Jameel Khan slams actors who throw tantrums, says everyone in the crew works hard

Mumbai, June 16 (IANS) Actor Jameel Khan, who is receiving a lot of positive response to his work in the recently released 5th season of ‘Gullak’, has pointed his guns at actors who throw tantrums.

The actor spoke with IANS during the promotions of the show along with Helly Shah, Anant Joshi and Harsh Mayar.

He shared that everyone in the unit works hard to make the actors look good on camera, and to allow them to internally work on their characters. However, the actor said that some actors get carried away and start throwing tantrums on set, which he thinks is rude behaviour.

He told IANS, “Actors are seen on the screen. So, being comfortable for them is extremely important, even a bit of discomfort will be noticed by the camera immediately. To make them comfortable, the whole unit tries to ensure that this guy or this girl doesn't feel anything bad. And they hold on to their voice. Their voices don't break anywhere. So, this should be a norm. If not, the unit, the set or the environment doesn't work well. So, this is very important for actors”.

“That's why actors Sometimes when they become arrogant and give attitude, they are wrong. They should understand that you are being given this feeling of comfort and attention to make you look good. Not just because you are a big star. Hence, actors should not throw tantrums. So, I think that's very important”, he added.

Meanwhile, the new season of ‘Gullak’ brings back the warmth, chaos, humour, and heart that audiences have cherished over the years. This season, Mishra Nivas isn’t just getting an upgrade, it’s getting a life update. A fresh coat of paint. A new Wi-Fi connection. And a family slowly trying to keep up with changing times. But while the world outside evolves, the little moments inside the house remain timeless.

‘Gullak’ is available to stream on Sony LIV.

--IANS

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