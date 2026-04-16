April 17, 2026 12:55 AM हिंदी

Jake Gyllenhaal speaks up on his discomfort with fashion shoots

Jake Gyllenhaal speaks up on his discomfort with fashion shoots

Los Angeles, April 16 (IANS) Hollywood actor Jake Gyllenhaal has shared that fashion shoots are not his thing. The actor said that he "never felt totally comfortable" with them.

The ‘Day After Tomorrow’ star, 45, has opened up about his ventures into the fashion industry in recent years after signing up as the face of several luxury designers, admitting he loves collaborating with brands but he doesn't enjoy posing for pictures as part of advertising campaigns, reports ‘Female First UK’.

He told WWD, "The irony is I've never really felt totally comfortable with it (posing for fashion shoots). I love performing and expressing myself, but I'm not focused on playing to the camera”.

He further mentioned, “My love is being able to connect with the other person in a scene, or with the artists around me. That's what I really love about it. It's not the posing, it's the collaboration and the connection. To me, art is collaborative, it's all about the people you're lucky enough to create and connect with along the way”.

As per ‘Female First UK’, Jake's latest foray into the fashion industry is as the face of a jewellery line and he's posed for pictures showing off the brand's luxury watches and in the interview, the actor revealed he loves to express himself through jewellery as it makes him feel more confident.

He told the publication, "I think as a man, I really started to see watches as a way of expressing yourself. Any type of jewellery in general, something simple, can say a lot. In a lot of ways, it feels like an expression of self-respect, and sometimes a way to show your individuality. I also think there's something important about the idea of something that shines. Wearing something like that can be a reminder to carry yourself the same way, to show up with confidence and to put your best self forward”.

“I think jewellery is like art, and it's incredible to look around the world and see how everyone expresses themselves. Jewellery is art, each piece tells its own story”, he added.

--IANS

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