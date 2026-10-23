'Jailer 2' actress Mirnaa discloses Hrithik Roshan was her childhood crush

Chennai, Oct 23 (IANS) Actress Mirnaa, who plays the daughter-in-law of Superstar Rajinikanth in director Nelson Dilipkumar's blockbuster film 'Jailer 2', has now disclosed that Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan, who plays a cameo in the film, was her childhood crush.

Taking to her Instagram page to share her thoughts on working with the Bollywood star, she wrote, "A childhood crush, a hero I’ve always been in awe of, and now, the surreal feeling of sharing screen space with him!"

She went on to say,"Working with @hrithikroshan on #Jailer2 was truly special. And getting to know the person behind the superstar made it even more beautiful. So sweet, so humble, so down to earth. My admiration and respect for him have only multiplied! Some moments are just once-in-a-lifetime. This is one of them."

It may be recalled that the actress had only recently penned a note of gratitude in which she had thanked Rajinikanth for blessing her with a life she had wished for!

Taking to her social media timelines to pen the post of gratitude, the actress had said, "One Sun. One Moon. One #Superstar. Thank you for making #Jailer2 a MEGA BLOCKBUSTER. Thank you @rajinikanth sir for blessing me with a life I’ve wished for. Thank you my dearest director Nelson Dilipkumar sir for making me a part of the Jailer canvas and all the trust you’ve had on me. Thank you @sunpictures for being the best production house."

Mirnaa's post of gratitude came in the wake of the second instalment of the Jailer franchise going on to emerge a huge blockbuster.

The actress had, a day before the film's release, posted a picture of herself with Rajinikanth and written, "Frame-ah paarunga ji! What an absolute blessing it has been to have worked with the one and only #Superstar again. #Jailer2 is releasing tomorrow, please do watch it in theatres near you. Sambavam sirappa irukum."

The film has come in for praise from various quarters including celebrities from across the country. In fact, Bollywood star Riteish Deshmukh had recently complimented Superstar Rajinikanth saying, "Superstardom thy name is RAJNI sir …. #Jailer2."

Riteish Deshmukh, who took to his X timeline to share his experience of watching the film, first put out a post during the interval of the film.

He wrote, "Watching Jailor 2 - its interval now - Maha Blockbuster ….. Rajni Sir’s aura is on another level- Dir Nelson & the team - take a bow !!!!! Do yourselves a favour -watch the film- coz It’s HUKUM -TIGER KA HUKUM."

Soon after the film ended, the Bollywood star put out another post. This time, he said, "B L O C K B U S T E R! Had such a great outing !!! I have clapped, whistled and cheered at every entry- it was a celebration in the theatre - superstardom thy name RAJNI sir …. #Jailer2."

Earlier, actor, producer and parliamentarian Kamal Haasan had congratulated his dear friend Rajinikanth in the wake of the latter's film 'Jailer 2' going on to emerge a superhit worldwide.

Taking to his X timeline to pen a congratulatory post to Rajinikanth and the whole team of Jailer 2, which released on Thursday, Kamal Haasan, in Tamil said, "News has come in that Jailer 2, starring my dear friend Rajinikanth, which released today has emerged a superhit worldwide. Heartfelt congratulations to my friend Rajinikanth, director @Nelsondilpkumar, music composer @anirudhofficial, and the @sunpictures team."

Director Nelson Dilipkumar was swift to respond to Kamal Haasan's tweet. He replied saying, "Thank you so much @ikamalhaasan sir, for your kind words. Coming from a legend like you, it means a lot! #jailer2."

National Award winning actor, director and producer Dhanush, who watched the first day first show of the film, was the first to congratulate the team.

Taking to his X timeline to pen his thoughts on the film soon after watching it, Dhanush wrote, "JAILER 2 is a MUST MUST MUST watch. BLOCKBUSTER (followed by a number of fire symbols). A FEAST for every Thalaivar fan."

Several other top stars and directors too have congratulated the team of Jailer 2 on the film emerging a superhit.

--IANS

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