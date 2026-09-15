Jahnvi Soni shares how her friend’s life inspired her character in ‘Sayoneee’

Mumbai, Sep 15 (IANS) Actress Jahnvi Soni reveals she found a personal connection to her character Saanvi in the upcoming show “Sayonee” through one of her closest friends, who also grew up without her mother.

Talking about the experience, Jahnvi shares, “I haven’t personally gone through something like Saanvi has, but one of my closest friends grew up without her mother.

“She considers her maasi her mother, and I have seen that bond very closely. I would often think about what it must have been like for her while growing up, going to school, giving exams or experiencing important moments without her mother by her side.”

Produced by Sargun Mehta’s Dreamiyata Entertainment, the show marks Rashami Desai’s return to television. The recently released promo introducing Gautam Singh Vig alongside Jahnvi, offering a glimpse into the relationships that will shape Saanvi’s journey.

The actress plays Saanvi, a young girl who has grown up in an orphanage without a mother.

The actress added: “Over the years, her maasi became her mother figure and her biggest emotional support. I feel many children who grow up in orphanages also find someone they emotionally connect with, someone who becomes that sense of family and comfort for them.”

Jahnvi said that helped her understand her character Saanvi and her longing for a mother’s love and a sense of belonging.

She said: “While preparing for the character, I tried to draw from what I had seen and understood through my friend’s journey. It helped me connect with Saanvi’s emotions and understand why finding that mother figure means so much to her.”

Starring Rashami Desai, Jahnvi Soni and Gautam Singh Vig, Sayoneee premieres on September 23 on Star Plus and JioHotstar.

The actress has previously worked in shows such as Dahej Daasi, the film Afwaah and Dev Sang Paro.

--IANS

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