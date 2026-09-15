Guru Randhawa: ‘2 Eyes’ is about how eyes can never truly capture the full depth of love

Mumbai, Sep 15 (IANS) Singer-songwriter and actor Guru Randhawa has released his new stirring romantic single, ‘2 Eyes’ featuring Nikita Dutta and said that the new ballad is about how eyes can never truly capture the full depth of love or a person's beauty.

The Punjabi track marks a deliberate return to the soulful, narrative-driven storytelling style of Guru’s earlier songs such as ‘Ban Ja Rani’ and ‘Moon Rise’.

Guru said: "The song is about how our physical eyes can never truly capture the full depth of love or a person's beauty. We rely so heavily on sight, but true love is felt in the soul.

“Physical vision is just a limitation; two eyes simply aren’t enough to absorb their entire existence. It’s an acknowledgment of that beautiful frustration where love is so nuanced it completely transcends the physical world,” he added.

‘2 Eyes’ balances raw adoration with a sense of wonder, anchoring a heart-wrenching visual plot twist with a flawless vocal delivery. At its core, the song centres on the idea that human sight is simply too limited to fully capture a partner's true beauty.

The music video kicks off with Guru playing a casual game of cricket when a stray shot leads to a classic meet-cute with a gorgeous passerby, played effortlessly by Nikita Dutta.

He slips into a fairytale dreamscape, imagining himself as her ultimate partner and doing everything to be her dream man. However, the relaxed fantasy quickly evaporates into reality as he realizes the woman he is falling for is visually impaired.

Nikita Dutta said that the moment she heard '2 Eyes,' she knew it was a special project.

“The song bridges a dreamlike romance with a deeply moving narrative. Filming it was a fantastic experience because we captured this effortless, relaxed chemistry in the beginning, which makes the emotional payoff at the end resonate deeply.”

“Guru Randhawa’s vision for the track is incredibly poetic, and I think audiences are going to love the warmth and depth we created together."

‘2 Eyes’ is available now on all major streaming platforms.

--IANS

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