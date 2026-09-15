Rower Tendenthoi Devi banks on bond with teammates ahead of Asian Games outing

New Delhi, Sep 15 (IANS) Rower Tendenthoi Devi Haobijam has emphasised the time spent with her teammates in the build-up to the Asian Games, giving her confidence to stage a strong performance at the continental showpiece, which will take place in Aichi-Nagoya from Saturday onwards.

Tendenthoi Devi made her international debut during the Asian Games 2023, where she was still finding her feet in the sport, but has developed the experience and bond with her teammates over the past year.

"My first international competition was the Asian Games in 2023. My performance was good, but I wasn’t very confident because I was still a junior at that time. I had to learn a lot from the seniors and take their advice," she said.

"This time, we got the chance to practice together for a long time. We have been together since last year, so we got to know each other better and got the chance to grow together. That has given us a lot of confidence," she said.

The 23-year-old Indian rower will be competing in the Women’s Coxless Four, alongside Poonam, Aleena Anto and Gurbani Kaur. The squad spent considerable time training and competing together, building familiarity and understanding.

They received extra preparation when they trained in Australia and Europe in the training camps, apart from other international competitions. "We went to Australia for a camp and also spent a lot of time in Europe. We had the chance to compete in two or three competitions there, and we learnt a lot – how to manage a competition, how to handle pressure, how to perform with confidence and how to perform together as a crew. I learnt a lot from those experiences," she added.

Tendenthoi Devi reflected on how the Inspire Institute of Sport (IIS) has lent support to her during her training. "There have been a lot of changes after coming to IIS. Earlier, we used to compete with each other, but after coming here, we feel more confident and feel that we can do much more. I have been training here throughout the year; the IIS staff takes good care of us; they look after our nutrition, physiology and psychology," she said.

She also spoke about getting closer to coach Lakshmi after arriving at the IIS. "I have known Lakshmi since around 2007-08. I had seen her practice and seen how she brought a lot of recognition to the state. She had competed at the Asian Games, and I was inspired by her even before I started rowing. Now, when I train with her, she takes care of us and motivates us whenever we feel less confident," she said.

The rower also reflected on the support she has received from her home throughout her journey in the sport, highlighting that her sister believes that she can medal at the upcoming Asiad.

“Ever since I joined rowing, my parents have supported me a lot. They always told me that I could go far if I practised hard and stayed disciplined. They supported me even when I had to stay away from home and told me to focus on myself and prove myself every day. My sister has also supported me a lot. She believes that I can win a medal at the Asian Games," she said.

--IANS

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