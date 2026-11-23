Amaravati, Nov 23 (IANS) YSR Congress Party president and former Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday condemned the demolition of the centuries-old Abhaya Anjaneya Swamy temple in Tirupati district.

He took to social media to slam the Chandrababu Naidu government over the demolition of the temple.

“Hey Ram! Save temples! Save Andhra Pradesh! The Sage continues, in Chandrababu Naidu regime,” wrote YS Jagan.

“Bulldozers tearing down the centuries-old Abhaya Anjaneya Swamy temple at Anjaneyapuram, an assault on the faith of crores of devotees, are truly disturbing. From destroying Tirumala’s historic Thousand-Pillared Mandapam to demolishing 40 temples in Vijayawada during the Krishna Pushkaralu and the demolition at Kasinayana Jyothi Kshetram in Badvel, sacred structures continue to be destroyed without exploring any alternative,” the YSRCP chief said.

“While the YSRCP government established the SRIVANI Trust to build and restore temples across the country, Chandrababu garu administration is bulldozing heritage sites. Is this how your government defines protecting Sanatana Dharma?” he asked.

Meanwhile, former Chairman of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) Bhumana Karunakar Reddy strongly condemned the demolition of the ancient Abhaya Anjaneya Swamy temple at Anjaneyapuram in Renigunta mandal for the expansion of National Highway 716, questioning the Chandrababu Naidu government's commitment to protecting Sanatana Dharma.

In a video statement, Bhumana said the coalition government deliberately demolished the centuries-old temple despite having the option to modify the highway alignment. He questioned whether this was Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan's idea of protecting Hindu Dharma.

Highlighting the temple's spiritual significance, Bhumana said the deity was believed to be Swayambhu and associated with Lopamudra, wife of sage Agastya. He recalled that Annamacharya praised the deity in his compositions and that Pallava rulers constructed the temple's gopuram and sacred tank around 1,400 years ago. Kanchi seers Chandrasekharendra Saraswati and Jayendra Saraswati also performed religious ceremonies there.

Bhumana described the demolition using JCBs on the auspicious Karthika Monday, without Vedic priests supervising the process, as an act of sacrilege.

He recalled that British authorities established Anjaneyapuram railway station near Mamandur in recognition of the temple's significance.

Bhumana further charged that the highway alignment was altered to protect the properties of wealthy investors near Karakambadi, while the historic temple was sacrificed.

He questioned how a government claiming to safeguard Sanatana Dharma could destroy a sacred temple and deeply hurt Hindu sentiments.

--IANS

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