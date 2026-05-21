May 21, 2026 11:30 AM हिंदी

Jacqueline Fernandez lauds Eva Longoria for creating ‘hope, inclusion’ in Cannes

Jacqueline Fernandez lauds Eva Longoria for creating ‘hope and inclusion’ in Cannes

Mumbai, May 21 (IANS) Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez has lauded Hollywood star Eva Longoria’s efforts for creating a platform rooted in hope, dignity, inclusion, and equal opportunity.

Jacqueline shared a string of pictures of herself posing at the iconic Art Deco hotel Martinez. She even shared pictures, all dolled up, from the balcony. In the last couple of pictures, the actress is seen hugging Eva Longoria at the Global Gift Foundation event at the sidelines of the Cannes Film Festival.

Tagging the experience powerful and inspiring, Jacqueline wrote in the caption section: “@evalongoria @mariarbravo thank you for having me co chair the @globalgiftfoundation with you today in Cannes.”

She added: “What makes this foundation so special is that it combines awareness with real action and long-term impact! María Bravo, Alina Peralta, and Eva Longoria have built something rooted in hope, dignity, inclusion, and equal opportunity. Grateful to be part of such events like this which remind us how powerful humanity and collaboration can be!!”

Longoria gained popularity for her work in “The Young and the Restless”. She gained prominence with her role as Gabrielle Solis in the series Desperate Housewives.

The actress has appeared in the films The Sentinel, Over Her Dead Body, For Greater Glory, Frontera, Lowriders, and Overboard, winning an Imagen Award for the latter. Longoria guest-starred on the Hulu mystery comedy-drama series Only Murders in the Building.

Talking about Jacqueline, who made her debut in Hindi cinema in 2009 with Aladin, has worked in movies such as Murder 2, Race 2, Kick, Roy, Brothers, Dishoom,A Gentleman, Judwaa 2, Bhoot Police, Cirkus and Fateh.

Her latest release is Housefull 5 by Tarun Mansukhani. The film features an ensemble cast including Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Sanjay Dutt, Fardeen Khan, Shreyas Talpade, Nana Patekar, Jackie Shroff, Dino Morea, Nargis Fakhri, Chitrangada Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Soundarya Sharma, Chunky Pandey, Nikitin Dheer and Johnny Lever.

She will next be seen in “Welcome To The Jungle” starring Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, and Suniel Shetty.

It also stars Arshad Warsi, Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon, Disha Patani, Lara Dutta, Shreyas Talpade, Aftab Shivdasani, Mika Singh, Mukesh Tiwari, Zakir Hussain, Yashpal Sharma, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Tusshar Kapoor, and Sayaji Shinde.

--IANS

dc/

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