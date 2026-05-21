Blue pottery, Kundan jewellery, Madhubani art: PM Modi's gifts to Dutch leaders showcase India’s cultural heritage

New Delhi/Amsterdam, May 21 (IANS) During his State Visit to the Netherlands, Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented specially curated gifts to Dutch leaders, reflecting India’s rich cultural heritage, traditional craftsmanship and folk-art traditions.

The gifts included Blue Pottery from Jaipur, Meenakari and Kundan jewellery, and a Madhubani painting, each symbolising distinct aspects of India’s artistic legacy and cultural depth.

Prime Minister Modi gifted King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands a piece of Blue Pottery, a GI-tagged craft from Jaipur, Rajasthan, known for its vibrant cobalt-blue, white and yellow designs.

Blue pottery is widely recognised for its unique production technique, made from a special mixture of quartz powder, powdered glass and Fuller’s earth, which gives it a glass-like finish. Unlike conventional pottery, it does not use clay and is fired using specialised methods to achieve its translucent texture and distinctive cobalt-blue sheen, often decorated with intricate floral and bird motifs.

The art form is regarded as a hallmark of Indian craftsmanship, combining traditional aesthetics with contemporary appeal. It also resonates with Dutch cultural heritage, particularly the globally renowned Delft Blue pottery tradition, symbolising a shared appreciation for fine ceramic artistry between India and the Netherlands.

For Queen Maxima of the Netherlands, the Prime Minister gifted Meenakari and Kundan earrings, representing two of India’s most celebrated jewellery-making traditions originating from Rajasthan.

Meenakari involves intricate enamel work where vibrant colours are fused onto metal surfaces, while Kundan is a traditional technique of setting uncut gemstones in gold foil. Together, the craftsmanship reflects royal Indian artistry, blending detailed enamel work with elegant gemstone settings.

The colour composition of the jewellery -- orange and blue -- was also chosen for its symbolic relevance to the Netherlands. Orange represents the Dutch Royal House of Orange-Nassau and is associated with unity and national pride, while blue signifies openness, calmness and the country’s deep connection with water.

To Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten, PM Modi presented a Madhubani painting featuring a fish motif, a traditional folk-art from the Mithila region of India and Nepal, known for its intricate patterns and vibrant use of colour.

Madhubani art, traditionally practised by women, is deeply rooted in Indian mythology and cultural rituals, often depicting themes from nature, deities and daily life through motifs such as fish, birds, flowers and trees.

The fish motif featured in the artwork holds special significance, symbolising fertility, prosperity, harmony and positive energy. It is widely regarded as a representation of ecological balance and continuity of life.

The symbolism of the painting was also linked to environmental themes, drawing parallels with the Fish Migration River at the Afsluitdijk in the Netherlands, which helps restore natural aquatic pathways and supports biodiversity.

The curated gifts highlighted not only India’s rich artistic traditions but also the cultural bridges and shared values between India and the Netherlands, emphasising sustainability, creativity and cross-cultural appreciation.

--IANS

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