Pandiraaj discloses how Urvasi overcame personal grief to shoot for a comedy scene in 'Parimala & Co'

Chennai, May 21 (IANS) Popular Tamil film director Pandiraaj, whose eagerly awaited next film 'Parimala & Co' is gearing up for release, has now disclosed how one of south India's top actresses Urvasi shot for a comedy scene in the film and aced it, despite being in grief as a result of suffering a personal loss.

At a pre-release event of the film, in which actors Jayaram and Urvasi play the lead, director Pandiraj expressed his heartfelt gratitude to actress Urvasi.

Speaking on the occasion, Pandiraj lauded Urvasi for the manner in which she had extended her co-operation.

Narrating an instance to substantiate his point, he said, "We were shooting in Palakkad. On the very first day of reaching there and beginning shoot, Urvasi amma received a call saying that her brother had passed away."

Stating that he did not know what to do as the shooting set they had set up was huge, Pandiraj said he was worried.

However, he said the veteran actress, who understood the huge loss the production would suffer, reassured him and asked him not to worry.

"Urvasi amma told only one thing. She said, 'Pandi, don't worry. You don't have to cancel shoot. I will go finish my duties and return the very next day.' Just as she said, she came back the next day. In such a painful situation, one cannot even speak. The bigger challenge was the scene. She was in great sorrow but she had to shoot a scene that was outrageously hilarious. I was worried how she would be able to do such a scene. I asked Jayaram sir as to how could someone who is in that painful situation do such a comic scene. But Jayaram sir assured me that Urvasi ma'am would manage and deliver something amazing. Just as he said, she nailed it," Pandiraj said with gratitude.

For the unaware, Parimala & Co, which is Pandiraaj's 12th film as a director, will be a thriller and a comedy.

Sources in the know had informed IANS that the story of the film would revolve around a family. The story of the film would revolve around the unique nature and characteristics of each member of this family and the problems that they encountered.

They had pointed out that the story, which begins in Chennai, would shift to Coimbatore and Palacode as it progressed.

Apart from Urvasi and Jayaram, who play the lead, the film also features Santhosh Sobhan in a pivotal role along with Sanchana Krishnamoorthy. The film will also feature Sandy and Ananthika Sanalkumar.

Comedian Yogi Babu will be seen in a lengthy role and will make his presence felt all through the film, sources had said and added that director Mysskin played the role of a police officer in the film.

Two intelligent and much admired comedians -- Singam Puli and Baks -- too would be seen in important roles in this film.

The film has been produced by Lyca Productions, Tamilkumaran Productions and director Pandiraaj's own Pasanga Productions.

--IANS

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