Pooja Bhatt shares a rare glimpse of her childhood days featuring late mother Kiran Bhatt & brother Rahul Bhatt

Mumbai, May 21 (IANS) Actress-filmmaker Pooja Bhatt took a nostalgic trip down memory lane, on Thursday morning,bas she shared a rare picture from her childhood days featuring her late mother Kiran Bhatt and younger brother Rahul Bhatt.

The heartfelt throwback picture shared by Pooja on her social media account, featured a young Pooja sitting beside her mother Kiran Bhatt, while little Rahul Bhatt is seen resting comfortably in Kiran’s arms.

The black-and-white frame captures a happy family moment from their early years.

In the picture, a young Pooja is seen in a checked shirt with braided hair, while Kiran Bhatt is seen holding on to Rahul protectively.

For the uninitiated, Kiran Bhatt, Pooja Bhatt's mother and filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt’s first wife, remained away from the limelight for most of her life.

Kiran reportedly passed away in 2003 after battling prolonged health complications. Her demise had deeply affected the Bhatt family, especially Pooja and Rahul, something both have spoken of during many of their past interviews.

Mahesh Bhatt then married actress Soni Razdan. Together, they are parents to actress Alia Bhatt and author Shaheen Bhatt.

Talking about Pooja Bhatt, the actress went on to emerge as one of the most prominent actresses of the 1990s.

She made her acting debut as a lead actress with her father Mahesh Bhatt’s 1989 television film ‘Daddy’ where she starred opposite Anupam Kher.

She later rose to superstardom with films like ‘Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin’ opposite Aamir Khan, which became one of the biggest romantic hits of the era.

Pooja was also loved for her innocent and bubbly comic performances in films like ‘Prem Deewane’.

She then went on to star in movies like ‘Sadak’, ‘Junoon’, ‘Sir’, ‘Chaahat’, ‘Tamanna’, and ‘Zakhm’.

Apart from acting, Pooja Bhatt also established herself as a filmmaker and producer. She ventured into direction with films like ‘Paap’, starring John Abraham and Udita Goswami, and later directed movies including ‘Holiday’ and ‘Kajraare”.

–IANS

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