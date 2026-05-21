Shamita Shetty shares unseen video of nephew Viaan rapping like a pro,says ‘maasi has your back’

Mumbai, May 21 (IANS) Actress Shamita Shetty took to her social media account to share an adorable and unseen video of her nephew Viaan Raj Kundra rapping like a boss.

The video was a part of Viaan’s birthday special video montage that also featured other beautiful and cute memories of the young boy.

Taking to her social media account, Shamita posted a special birthday reel for Viaan that beautifully captured his growing-up years.

The montage began with a young Viaan adorably singing an English song as a child while sitting inside a car, and transitioned into recent clips of the now 14-year-old confidently performing and rapping on stage with a mic in hand.

The actress also shared several unseen pictures with Viaan, reflecting their warm ‘maasi-nephew’ bond.

One of the pictures also features Shamita hugging Viaan tightly while posing together outdoors.

Shamita captioned the heartfelt post as, “Happy birthday, my baby Viaani. Love you sooo much. Wishing you a life filled with happiness, success, laughter and endless love. Keep shining always my jaan.”

Earlier in the day, actress and Viaan's mother Shilpa Shetty had also penned an emotional birthday note for her son on his 14th birthday.

Sharing a series of adorable pictures and videos with her son, Shilpa wrote, “My darling Viaan, you officially stepped into your teenage years today! Watching you grow into such a compassionate, intelligent and talented young boy has been the greatest blessing of my life. May you always stay grounded, kind and fearless in chasing your dreams. Love you more than words can express. Happy 14th birthday, my jaan.”

Shilpa and businessman Raj Kundra welcomed Viaan in 2012.