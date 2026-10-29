Jackky Bhagnani pens heartfelt birthday wish for sister Deepshikha: ‘I’ve always got your back’

Mumbai, Oct 28 (IANS) Actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani penned a heartfelt birthday wish for his sister, Deepshikha Deshmukh.

In his heartfelt note, he expressed his love and admiration for her on her special day. Taking to Instagram, Jackky shared an emotional note in which he described Deepshikha as his "rock," "confidant," and an inspiration to everyone around her.

“To the one who has been my rock, my confidant, and an inspiration to all, words will never be enough for how much you mean to me!” he wrote.

Reassuring his sister of his constant support, Jackky added, “Always remember that I’ve got your back, today and always.” He also included the popular Hindi song “Phoolon Ka Taaron Ka” in his birthday message, writing, “Phoolon ka taaron ka sabka kehna hai, Ek hazaaro mein meri behna hai, Saari umar humein sang rehna hai.”

Through his warm birthday note, Jackky celebrated the special bond he shares with Deepshikha and wished to remind her that he would always stand by her side.

Jackky also shared a carousel of photographs featuring cherished memories with Deepshikha, offering a glimpse into their special sibling bond.

Jackky Bhagnani has often described Deepshikha as much more than just a sister, calling her a mother figure, best friend, protector, and constant support system. He considers her the heart of their family and someone who has always stood by him through different phases of life. Deepshikha, too, has shared that she looks at Jackky almost like her first-born child, having watched him grow from a little boy into an actor and producer.

Jackky Bhagnani made his acting debut with the 2009 film “Kal Kissne Dekha.” He later featured in movies such as "F.A.L.T.U.," “Ajab Gazabb Love,” "Rangrezz," and “Youngistaan.” As a producer, Jackky Bhagnani’s latest major project was the comedy film “Mere Husband Ki Biwi,” which was released in theatres on February 21, 2025.

--IANS

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