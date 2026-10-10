Jackky Bhagnani calls himself lucky to have Rakul Preet Singh in his life, says she is his ‘cheerleading squad of one’

Mumbai, Oct 10 (IANS) Actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani penned a heartfelt birthday wish for his wife, actor Rakul Preet Singh, expressing his gratitude for having her by his side.

Calling her his ‘rock’, ‘cheerleading squad of one’ and the ‘love of my life’, Jackky shared a loved-up picture of the couple along with a sweet note celebrating her special day.

“Looking at you, I still can’t help but smile at how lucky I am. Happy Birthday to my rock, my cheerleading squad of one and the love of my life. Thank you for your warmth, your boundless energy and for making our home the happiest place to be. Here’s to another year of chasing dreams and making beautiful memories together. I love you!” he wrote.

In the picture, Rakul and Jackky can be seen posing closely together, flashing their smiles for the camera. He also shared a few more happy moments of them together.

For the uninitiated, Rakul and Jackky made their relationship official in October 2021, putting an end to speculation about their relationship rumours.

The couple had earlier kept their personal lives private before confirming their romance on social media.

After dating for a few years, the couple tied the knot on February 21, 2024, in Goa. Their wedding celebrations included ceremonies reflecting both their families' traditions.

The couple made their relationship social media official in October 2021 and got married in Goa on February 21, 2024, in ceremonies honouring both Sikh and Sindhi traditions.

–IANS

rd/