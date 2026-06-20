Jackie Shroff wishes year full of ‘good health, peace’ to President Droupadi Murmu

Mumbai, June 20 (IANS) Veteran Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff has penned a note for President Droupadi Murmu on her birthday. He wished the Honourable President of India a year ahead filled with good health, peace, and happiness.

Jackie shared a photograph of the President of India on his Instagram stories section. He added the instrumental version of the National Anthem.

For the message, Jackie wrote: “Warmest birthday wishes to the Honourable President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu! Wishing you a year ahead filled with good health and peace.”

President Murmu is a notable Indian politician and the 15th President of India. Celebrated as the country’s first tribal and second female President, she was born on June 20, 1958, in Uparbeda, a remote village in the Mayurbhanj district of Odisha, India.

Born into a Santhali tribal family, her early life was shaped by challenging conditions, marked by poverty and limited access to resources in one of India’s most underdeveloped regions. She served as the Governor of Jharkhand from 2015 to 2021 and was the first female tribal Governor in a tribal-majority state.

She was a Member of the Odisha Legislative Assembly from 2000 to 2009 and held various ministerial portfolios, including Commerce & Transport, and Fisheries and Animal Resources. She promoted tribal welfare, education, health, and the preservation of indigenous culture.

Meanwhile, Jackie will next be seen in Ahmed Khan’s upcoming comedy film titled “Welcome To The Jungle”.

The film has a huge star cast including names such as Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi, Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon, Disha Patani, Lara Dutta, Jacqueline Fernandez, Shreyas Talpade, Aftab Shivdasani, Mika Singh, Mukesh Tiwari, Zakir Hussain, Yashpal Sharma, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Tusshar Kapoor, and Sayaji Shinde.

He was last seen in the romantic comedy Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, starring Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday.

--IANS

dc/