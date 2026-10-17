Jackie Shroff wishes ‘diva’ Simi Garewal on b’day, remembers late Smita Patil on 71st birth anniversary

Mumbai, Oct 17 (IANS) Bollywood star Jackie Shroff wished veteran actress Simi Garewal on her birthday, addressing her as a “diva”. He also remembered his Dahleez co-star Smita Patil on her 71st birth anniversary, paying tribute to the late actress.

Jackie took to Instagram, where he first paid tribute to the actress and wrote: “Smita Patil Ji, always in our hearts (17th Oct 1955-13 Dec 1986).”

Dahleez, which was directed by Ravi Chopra, is based on the Hollywood film, Hanover Street. It stars Jackie Shroff, Raj Babbar and Meenakshi Sheshadri in lead roles along with Smita Patil, Aruna Irani, Zarina Wahab and Shafi Inamdar in supporting roles.

Smita Patil died from childbirth complications on 13 December 1986 at the age of 31. After her death, Prateik was raised by her parents in Mumbai. Her last work included Galiyon Ka Badshah.

He then shared a post for Simi Garewal, who turned 79 on Saturday and captioned: “Diva Always! Happy Birthday.”

He also added the song “ek haseena thi ek deewana tha” from the 1980 film “Karz”, a fantasy psychological thriller film directed by Subhash Ghai, starring Rishi Kapoor and Tina Munim in the lead with Simi Garewal in the role of Kamini Verma, the murderous wife.

Born in Ludhiana, Simi is known for her work in Hindi films like Do Badan, Saathi, Mera Naam Joker, Siddhartha and the Punjabi film Udeekaan. She also acted in the Bengali films Aranyer Din Ratri directed by Satyajit Ray and Padatik by Mrinal Sen. She is also known for her celebrity talk show, Rendezvous with Simi Garewal.

Talking about Jackie, his latest is Ahmed Khan’s comedy film titled “Welcome To The Jungle”.

The film has a huge star cast including names such as Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi, Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon, Disha Patani, Lara Dutta, Jacqueline Fernandez, Shreyas Talpade, Aftab Shivdasani, Mika Singh, Mukesh Tiwari, Zakir Hussain, Yashpal Sharma, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Tusshar Kapoor, and Sayaji Shinde.

It is loosely based on the 2005 American film The Producers as well as the 2008 American film Tropic Thunder.

This film marks the ninth collaboration of Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal, who have reunited on screen after almost 17 years. Their last collaboration was Priyadarshan's De Dana Dan.

--IANS

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