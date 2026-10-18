Jackie Shroff remembers the late Om Puri on his 76th birth anniversary

Mumbai, Oct 18 (IANS) Veteran actor Jackie Shroff remembered the late acclaimed star Om Puri on his 76th birth anniversary, paying tribute to the legendary performer and his remarkable body of work.

Jackie took to Instagram stories section, where he posted two pictures of the late legendary star and wrote: “Remembering Om Puri ji on his birth anniversary.”

Om Puri was also active in independent and art films and also starred in several international cinema. He is widely regarded as one of the finest actors in world cinema. In 2004, he was made an honorary Officer of the Order of the British Empire.

Om Puri has showcased hos prowess in films such as Aakrosh, Arohan, Ardh Satya, Disco Dancer, television films like Sadgati and Tamas, light-hearted roles in Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro, Chachi 420, Hera Pheri, Chup Chup Ke and Dhol.He worked with director Shyam Benegal and Govind Nihalani.

It was in 2017, when Om Puri died at the age of 66, after having a heart attack at his residence in Mumbai. He was honoured at the 89th Academy Awards in memoriam segment for his contribution in world cinema.

Talking about Jackie, his latest is Ahmed Khan’s comedy film titled “Welcome To The Jungle”.

The film has a huge star cast including names such as Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi, Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon, Disha Patani, Lara Dutta, Jacqueline Fernandez, Shreyas Talpade, Aftab Shivdasani, Mika Singh, Mukesh Tiwari, Zakir Hussain, Yashpal Sharma, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Tusshar Kapoor, and Sayaji Shinde.

It is loosely based on the 2005 American film The Producers as well as the 2008 American film Tropic Thunder.

This film marks the ninth collaboration of Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal, who have reunited on screen after almost 17 years. Their last collaboration was Priyadarshan's De Dana Dan.

--IANS

dc/