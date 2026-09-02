Jackie Shroff remembers legendary Sadhana on her 85th birth anniversary

Mumbai, September 2 (IANS) Bollywood star Jackie Shroff remembered legendary actress Sadhana Shivdasani on her 85th birth anniversary on September 2.

Paying tribute to the timeless star with a nostalgic black-and-white collage, featuring many vintage photographs of Sadhana from her films, Jackie Shroff shared the tribute on his social media account.

The tribute also featured a graphic reading, “Remembering Sadhana ji on her Birth Anniversary!” The post was accompanied by Lata Mangeshkar's soulful song “Tera Mera Pyar Amar”.

Talking about Sadhana, the legendary actress was born on September 2, 1941, in Karachi, was one of the leading actresses of the 1960s. She was popularly known as the “Mystery Girl” for her memorable work in suspense films. She passed away on December 25, 2015, aged 74.

For the uninitiated, Sadhana's journey in cinema began at a young age. She made a small appearance as a chorus girl in Raj Kapoor's 1955 film Shree 420, appearing in the song “Mur Mur Ke Na Dekh.”

She subsequently acted in the 1958 Sindhi film Abana, which marked her first significant acting role.

Her major Bollywood breakthrough came with Love in Simla in 1960, opposite Joy Mukherjee. Directed by R.K. Nayyar, the film became a turning point in her career and established her as a leading lady.

She went on to deliver a string of successful films, including Parakh, Hum Dono, Asli-Naqli, Ek Musafir Ek Hasina, Mere Mehboob, Woh Kaun Thi?, Arzoo, Waqt, Mera Saaya, Intaquam and Ek Phool Do Mali.

Among her most successful screen associations were her suspense thrillers with filmmaker Raj Khosla. Woh Kaun Thi?, Mera Saaya and Anita.

Her filmography also included some of the most memorable songs that include “Lag Ja Gale” from Woh Kaun Thi?, “Jhumka Gira Re” from Mera Saaya, “Naina Barse Rimjhim Rimjhim” from Woh Kaun Thi?, “Mere Mehboob Tujhe” from Mere Mehboob and “Abhi Na Jao Chhod Kar” from Hum Dono amongst many more.

Sadhana's influence extended well beyond films. Her distinctive fringe hairstyle became a nationwide trend and went on to famously christened the Sadhana cut, even today.

Sadhana also had a close family connection to the Kapoor family. Her father and actor Hari Shivdasani, Babita Kapoor's father, were brothers, making Sadhana and Babita first cousins. She was therefore the paternal aunt of actresses Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor.

–IANS

rd/