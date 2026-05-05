Jackie Shroff remembers legendary music composer Naushad on his 19th death anniversary

Mumbai, May 5 (IANS) Bollywood star Jackie Shroff remembered legendary music composer Naushad on his 19th death anniversary on May 5.

Taking to his social media account, Jackie paid tribute to the music maestro by sharing a black and white portrait of the late composer, dressed in a formal suit and tie.

Sharing the post on his social media account, Jackie wrote, “Naushad ji” as the caption along with his birth date and date of demise.

For the background music, he used the iconic song ‘Suhani Raat Dhal Chuki’, composed by Naushad and sung by Mohammed Rafi from the 1949 film Dulari.

Talking about Naushad, the music composer was born on December 25, 1919, in Lucknow.

He went on to become one of the most influential music composers in Indian cinema. Over the decades, he delivered timeless compositions in movies such as Mughal-e-Azam, Baiju Bawra, Mother India, Aan and Ganga Jamuna, and songs like ‘Madhuban Mein Radhika Nache Re’, ‘Mohe Panghat Pe’, ‘Man Tarpat Hari Darshan Ko Aaj’ and ‘Suhani Raat Dhal Chuki.’

For the uninitiated, Naushad passed away on May 5, 2006, at the age of 86 in Mumbai following cardiac arrest and age-related health complications.

He left behind a legacy of over 60 years.

Talking about Jackie Shroff, the actor is probably the only star in Bollywood who never fails to remember important dates of bigwigs and stalwarts of Bollywood.

The actor always takes to his social media account to pay tribute or celebrate birth anniversary and important dates.

–IANS

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