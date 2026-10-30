October 30, 2026 10:44 AM हिंदी

Jackie Shroff remembers legendary filmmaker V. Shantaram on his 36th death anniversary

Jackie Shroff remembers legendary filmmaker V. Shantaram on his 36th death anniversary

Mumbai, Oct 30 (IANS) Bollywood star Jackie Shroff remembered legendary filmmaker V. Shantaram on his 36th death anniversary on Friday.

He shared a monochrome picture of the filmmaker on his social media account. He also paid tribute to legendary ghazal singer Begum Akhtar and actor Vinod Mehra, who are also remembered on October 30.

In the picture, V. Shantaram is seen dressed in a white shirt and cap, holding what appears to be a script or document, with film equipment visible in the background. He wrote, "Remembering V Shantaram ji on his death anniversary".

Born Shantaram Rajaram Vankudre in Kolhapur on November 18, 1901, he was among the pioneers of Indian cinema. In a career spanning over six decades, he worked as a director, producer, screenwriter, editor and actor.

His cult classic movies include Dr. Kotnis Ki Amar Kahani, Duniya Na Mane, Shakuntala, Jhanak Jhanak Payal Baaje, Do Aankhen Barah Haath, Navrang and Pinjara. He received the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 1985 and was posthumously honoured with the Padma Vibhushan in 1992.

Shantaram was married to Vimalabai, actress Jayashree and actress Sandhya. He had seven children from his first two marriages.

Jackie also remembered Begum Akhtar, sharing her picture seated with a harmonium and accompanying it with her song Ulti Ho Gayi Sab Tadbiren.

Known as the Mallika-e-Ghazal, she was celebrated for her ghazals, thumris and dadras. She passed away on October 30, 1974, aged 60, after falling ill following a concert.

The actor's third tribute was for Vinod Mehra, who appeared in over 100 films, including Ghar, Jaani Dushman, Nagin and Khuddar. He died of a heart attack on October 30, 1990, aged 45.

–IANS

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