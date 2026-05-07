Jackie Shroff pays tribute to Rabindranath Tagore on his 164th birth anniversary

Mumbai, May 7 (IANS) Actor Jackie Shroff, on the 7th of May remembered the legendary Rabindranath Tagore on his 164th birth anniversary.

Taking to his social media account, the actor paid tribute to the legendary poet, philosopher, composer, and Nobel laureate, whose literary and cultural contributions continue to inspire generations.

In the story shared by Jackie, he posted a black-and-white portrait of Rabindranath Tagore. Alongside the picture, the tribute read “Rabindranath Tagore Ji Jayanti (7 May 1861 – 7 Aug 1941)”.

The background music used in the story appears to be “Esho Shyamolo Sundoro,” one of Tagore’s celebrated Rabindra Sangeet compositions based on the the beauty of Lord Krishna's dusky complexion.

Born on May 7, 1861, the legendary poet Rabindranath Tagore remains one of India’s greatest cultural icons. For the uninitiated, he became the first non-European to win the Nobel Prize in Literature in 1913 for Gitanjali. Over his lifetime, he wrote poems, novels, essays, plays, and reportedly composed more than 2,000 songs, collectively known as Rabindra Sangeet.

His timeless compositions include “Ekla Chalo Re,”, “Jana Gana Mana,” which later became India’s national anthem, and “Amar Shonar Bangla,” which became the national anthem of Bangladesh.

Talking about Jackie Shroff, the actor is probably the only star in Bollywood who remembers to pay tribute to all stalwarts and important personalities on their birthdays, birth anniversaries and death anniversaries.

On the professional front, Jackie made his debut with the movie Hero directed by sce filmmaker Subhash Ghai.

For the uninitiated, he is the father of Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff and reality show star Krishna Shroff.

–IANS

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