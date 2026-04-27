Jackie Shroff pays tribute to ‘Dayavan’ legendary co-stars Feroz Khan & Vinod Khanna on their death anniversary

Mumbai, April 27 (IANS) Bollywood star Jackie Shroff remembered two of Hindi cinema’s most iconic stars, late Vinod Khanna and late Feroz Khan on their death anniversaries on April 27.

The actor went on to share heartfelt tributes to both the legendary stars who defined stardom in Bollywood.

Jackie Shroff’s posts reflected huge admiration, nostalgia, and deep respect for the late stars.

In the post dedicated to Feroz Khan on his social media account, Jackie Shroff shared a video from Feroz Khan's soulful track, “Jaag Dil-E-Diwana” by Mohammed Rafi. The song is from the film “Oonche Log” released in 1965.

He wrote, “Feroz Khan ji, always in our hearts,”September 25, 1939 to April 27, 2009.

Jackie Shroff, in another post, also shared a tribute for the late legendary star Vinod Khanna, remembering him with equal warmth on Khanna's death anniversary.

He shared a very good looking picture of Vinod Khanna from his middle aged days.

He wrote, “Vinod Khanna ji Always in our hearts 06/10/1946 - 27/04/2017.”

For the uninitiated, both Vinod Khanna and Feroz Khan passed away on the same date, April 27, albeit in different years.

Vinod Khanna passed away on April 27, 2017, at the age of 70 after battling bladder cancer. Meanwhile, Feroz Khan passed away on April 27, 2009, at the age of 69 following a battle with lung cancer. He breathed his last at his farmhouse in Bengaluru.

Both Vinod and Feroz were often regarded as two of the most handsome and charismatic personalities in the history of Bollywood.

They were equally known for their style and professionalism.

Talking about Feroz Khan, the actor carved a niche not only as an actor with movies like “Qurbani”, “Janbaaz”, “Dayavan” and others.

His legacy continues through his son Fardeen Khan, who went on to make his mark in Bollywood.

The actor recently made his comeback with Sanjay Leela bhansali's OTT series Heera Mandi. The actor is all set to be seen in Riteish Deshmukh starter Chhatrapati Shivaji that releases on the 1st of May.

Talking about Vinod Khanna, the actor enjoyed a stellar career spanning decades, and starred in movies like “Amar Akbar Anthony”, “Muqaddar Ka Sikandar”, “The Burning Train” “Dayavan” and others.

His son Akshaye Khanna has also carved a niche for himself with films like “Dil Chahta Hai”, “Taal”, “Race”, “Drishyam 2”, and others. Akshaye has been consistent with maintaining a notably low profile off-screen.

His last release Dhurandhar has been touted as his best and biggest hit of his career. He essayed the role of Rehman Dakait in the movie.

Akshaye Khanna had been trending for months post the movie's release on December 2025.

–IANS

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