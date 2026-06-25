Jackie Shroff pays emotional tribute to legendary Madan Mohan, Satish Shah on their birth anniversaries

Mumbai, June 25 (IANS) Bollywood star Jackie Shroff paid tribute to legendary composer Madan Mohan and late actor Satish Shah on their birth anniversaries with heartfelt posts on social media, on June 25.

Taking to his social media account, Jackie shared black-and-white portraits of both Madan Mohan and Satish Shah, further remembering them with fond messages.

For Madan Mohan, he wrote, 'Remembering Madan Mohan ji on his birth anniversary', and for Satish Shah, he posted, 'Remembering Satish Shah ji on his Birth anniversary'.

Jackie used 'Hum Pyar Mein Jalnewalon Ko' as the background score for his tribute to Madan Mohan, and 'Moksh' by Pandit Rupak Kulkarni accompanied his post for Satish Shah.

Talking about the legendary Madan Mohan, he was born as Madan Mohan Kohli on June 25, 1924, in Baghdad, Iraq.

Madan Mohan often hailed as the king of ghazals in Hindi film music, composed timeless classics such as 'Lag Ja Gale', 'Naina Barse Rimjhim Rimjhim', 'Aap Ki Nazron Ne Samjha' and 'Tum Jo Mil Gaye Ho'. His memorable work in films such as 'Woh Kaun Thi?', 'Mera Saaya', 'Haqeeqat', 'Dastak', 'Heer Raanjha' and 'Mausam' continues to be touted as evergreen.

Talking about Satish Shah, the actor was among the most beloved names in Indian cinema and television.

Born on June 25, 1951, he carved a niche for himself with memorable performances in films such as 'Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro', 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!', 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge', 'Kal Ho Naa Ho' and 'Main Hoon Na'.

On television, he remains unforgettable as Indravadan Sarabhai in the cult sitcom 'Sarabhai vs Sarabhai'.

Madan Mohan passed away on July 14, 1975, at the age of 51. Satish Shah, meanwhile, passed away on October 25, 2025, at the age of 74 after battling kidney-related issues.

–IANS

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