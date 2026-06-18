Jackie Shroff marks 33 years of 'Aaina' starring Juhi Chawla, Amrita Singh

Mumbai, June 18 (IANS) Bollywood star Jackie Shroff seems to have taken a trip down memory lane as he celebrated 33 years of his 1993 romantic drama ‘Aaina’, on Thursday morning.

Taking to his social media account, Jackie Shroff shared a collage of many stills and moments from the movie featuring himself alongside actresses Juhi Chawla and Amrita Singh.

The montage included many iconic scenes from the movie, accompanied by the hashtag ‘#Celebrating33YearsOfAaina’. One of the slides also featured the film's poster, while the song ‘Meri Saanson Mein’ played in the background.

Talking about the movie, released on June 18, 1993, ‘Aaina’ was directed by Deepak Sareen and produced by Yash Chopra and Pamela Chopra under the banner of Yash Raj Films.

The romantic family drama starred Jackie Shroff as Ravi Saxena, Juhi Chawla as Reema Mathur and Amrita Singh as Roma Mathur, with Deepak Tijori, Saeed Jaffrey, Maya Alagh and Dina Pathak playing pivotal roles.

Juhi Chawla and Amrita Singh essayed the roles of sisters in the movie.

Talking about the storyline of the film, it revolved around Roma and Reema, who find themselves in love with the same man. Roma, the ambitious and glamourous chooses career over love and leaves her fiance Ravi just a few moments before tying the knot.

The shy and selfless Reema is forced to step in to save her family's honour by marrying him. The story takes an emotional turn when Roma returns after failing in her career, determined to reclaim Ravi and everything else what she believes belongs to her.

For the uninitiated, ‘Aaina’ was widely appreciated for its strong performances, particularly Amrita Singh's portrayal of the ambitious Roma and Juhi Chawla's emotionally layered performance as Reema.

The movie's music, composed by Dilip Sen and Sameer Sen, also played a significant role in its popularity. Songs such as "Meri Saanson Mein," "Yeh Raat Khushnaseeb Hai," "Goriya Re Goriya" and "Dil Ne Dil Se Kya Kaha" played a vital role in making the movie a superhit.

–IANS

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