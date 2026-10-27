October 27, 2026 3:37 PM हिंदी

Jackie Shroff marks 26 years of ‘Mission Kashmir’ starring Sanjay Dutt, Hrithik Roshan

Jackie Shroff marks 26 years of ‘Mission Kashmir’ starring Sanjay Dutt, Hrithik Roshan

Mumbai, Oct 27 (IANS) Bollywood star Jackie Shroff revisited memories of his 2000 film ‘Mission Kashmir’ and shared a video montage featuring stills from the action drama, which also starred Sanjay Dutt, Hrithik Roshan and Preity Zinta.

The video features Sanjay Dutt as police officer Inayat Khan, Hrithik Roshan in an intense look as Altaaf Khan and Preity Zinta in her iconic look from the song, Bumbro.

Directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, ‘Mission Kashmir’ was released on October 27, 2000. The film also featured Jackie Shroff and Sonali Kulkarni in important roles.

The story revolved around Altaaf, a young boy whose family is killed during a police operation led by Inayat Khan. Inayat later adopts him, but Altaaf's life changes when he learns the truth about his family's death.

The film is also remembered for its music composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy. Songs such as ‘Bumbro’, ‘Rind Posh Maal’, ‘Chupke Se Sun’, ‘Socho Ke Jheelon Ka’ and ‘So Ja Chanda’ became popular among music lovers.

‘Bumbro’, sung by Shankar Mahadevan, Jaspinder Narula and Sunidhi Chauhan, was one of the film's most popular songs and stood out for its Kashmiri folk influences.

Interestingly, Anurag Kashyap was involved in the film's development but left the project midway.

Another interesting fact is that Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy appeared on screen in ‘Rind Posh Maal’, bringing the music composers into the video alongside the song's Kashmiri-inspired visuals along wiyh Hrithik Roshan.

Talking about Jackie Shroff, he is known for remembering important dates and milestones in the film industry, and regularly takes to his social media to wish fellow actors on their birthdays and mark special occasions.

–IANS

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