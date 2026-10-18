Jackie Shroff celebrates 30 years of Dev Anand’s ‘Return of Jewel Thief’, 41 years of 'Teri Meherbaniya'

Mumbai, Oct 18 (IANS) Actor Jackie Shroff took a trip down memory lane as he celebrated the milestones of two films, Dev Anand’s ‘Return of Jewel Thief’ and his own ‘Teri Meherbaniyaa’.

Remembering the cinematic moments, the actor took to Instagram stories section to mark 30 years of ‘Jewel Thief’ and 41 years of ‘Teri Meherbaniyaa’.

He first shared a poster of his 1985 film Teri Meherbaniyan directed by Vijay Reddy. The film also features Poonam Dhillon along with a dog named Brownie. The movie is a remake of director's own 1984 Kannada film Thaliya Bhagya starring Shankar Nag which had also been remade in Telugu as Nammina Bantu, in Malayalam as Ithente Neethi and in Tamil as Nandri.

He wrote a caption, which read: “#celebrating41years of teri meherbaniyaa.”

Jackie then shared a picture of himself along with Dev Anand from their film “Return of Jewel Thief”, which was released in 1996.

He simply wrote: “#celebrating30yearsofReturn of Jewel Thief.”

Return of Jewel Thief is a crime action thriller film directed by Ashok Tyagi. It is a sequel to the 1967 film Jewel Thief, that starred Ashok Kumar and Dev Anand who reprise their roles in this film.

The cast of the film also includes Dharmendra, Jackie Shroff, Shilpa Shirodkar, Anu Aggarwal and Madhoo. Unlike the predecessor, this film was a box office failure. This was the last release of Aggarwal.

Talking about Jackie, his latest is Ahmed Khan’s comedy film titled “Welcome To The Jungle”.

The film has a huge star cast including names such as Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi, Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon, Disha Patani, Lara Dutta, Jacqueline Fernandez, Shreyas Talpade, Aftab Shivdasani, Mika Singh, Mukesh Tiwari, Zakir Hussain, Yashpal Sharma, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Tusshar Kapoor, and Sayaji Shinde.

It is loosely based on the 2005 American film The Producers as well as the 2008 American film Tropic Thunder.

--IANS

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