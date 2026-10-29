October 29, 2026 1:30 PM हिंदी

Jackie Shroff celebrates 16 years of ‘Malik Ek’ starring as Sai Baba alongside Smriti Irani

Jackie Shroff

Mumbai, Oct 29 (IANS) Bollywood star Jackie Shroff marked 16 years of his spiritual drama ‘Malik Ek’, in which he essayed the revered saint Sai Baba of Shirdi.

The actor took a trip down memory lane as he celebrated the film's milestone, and also shared nostalgic stills featuring himself in the iconic role alongside glimpses of the film's other characters.

The pictures shared on social media capture Jackie in Sai Baba's distinctive white attire and headscarf, sporting a white beard.

Other stills feature actors in traditional attire, including Smriti Irani dressed in a red ensemble followed by Divya Dutta.

The stills offered a glimpse into the film's portrayal of Sai Baba's life, teachings and the people around him. The post was accompanied by the hashtag “#celebrating16yearsofmalikek”.

Released on October 29, 2010, ‘Malik Ek’ was directed by Deepak Balraj Vij and explored the life, philosophy and miracles associated with Sai Baba of Shirdi.

The film brought the saint's message of compassion, faith and religious harmony to audiences, and further highlighting his belief in the unity of humanity beyond religious divisions.

For the uninitiated, Jackie portrayed Sai Baba, while Smriti Irani essayed Dwarkamai, a key figure associated with the saint's life.

Divya Dutta played Laxmi, Anup Jalota portrayed Das Ganu, and the ensemble cast included Shakti Kapoor, Govind Namdeo, Zarina Wahab, Vidya Sinha, Vikram Gokhale, Rajeshwari Sachdev and Kishori Shahane, among others. The film's music was composed by Anup Jalota.

Over the years, Jackie Shroff has essayed a wide range of characters. From a romantic hero in Hero to intense performances in Parinda and Gardish, the actor has explored action, drama, comedy and negative roles.

Recently, in the Great Grand Superhero: Aliens Ka Aagman, released in May 2026, he took on the role of a grandfather with a secret superhero identity, continuing his run of unconventional characters.

–IANS

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