Jackie Shroff applauds set construction workers, calls them the real backbone of cinema

Mumbai, Aug 1 (IANS) Bollywood star Jackie Shroff paid a heartfelt tribute to the often-unsung heroes behind movie making.

Applauding the relentless efforts of construction workers building a massive film set, Jackie applauded their efforts and skills.

Taking to his social media account, the actor shared a video capturing workers tirelessly assembling the elaborate set.

Despite safety nets and protective measures being in place, the workers were seen repeatedly climbing up and down steep staircases at great heights while carrying out their duties with utmost dedication.

Sharing the video, Jackie said, "These are the real workers. There are so many hands behind making a film. It's not just what you see on-screen, it's then. When everyone's hand and work is involved, then a movie is made."

The actor then panned his camera across the towering structure, giving fans a glimpse of the scale of the construction work underway.

Pointing towards the workers making their way across the elevated structure, he said, "Look at this. Look at this. This is the effort. If you look at the stairs, you'll know how much they have to climb."

Admitting that simply watching them left him exhausted, Jackie added, "I get tired sitting down. These people are great and so energetic even after working so much. God bless them, bro.."

The veteran actor's video highlighted the immense physical effort that goes into creating large-scale film sets and that filmmaking is not just a job of a few, but requires a village,

The actor reminded the audiences that the magic seen on-screen is the result of the hard work of hundreds of technicians, labourers and crew members working behind the scenes.

On the work front, Jackie Shroff was last seen in Welcome to the Jungle, the multi-starrer comedy directed by Ahmed Khan.

Jackie, who has been a part of the entertainment industry for over four decades, has delivered memorable performances in films such as Hero, Parinda, Ram Lakhan, Rangeela, Mission Kashmir, and Devdas amongst many more.

–IANS

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