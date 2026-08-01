Madhur Bhandarkar recalls ‘Dil Toh Baccha Hai Ji’ days after bumping into Pritam at airport

Mumbai, Aug 1 (IANS) Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar recalled his ‘Dil Toh Baccha Hai Ji’ days after he ran into music composer Pritam at the airport and said that meeting brought back many memories of the timeless classic he created for the film.

Bhandarkar shared a picture with Pritam sitting at a cafe at the airport and wrote: “Look who I ran into at #Mumbaiairport ! Meeting @ipritamofficial brought back so many memories of the timeless music he created for the film #DilTohBacchaHaiJi. Pure nostalgia.”

Dil Toh Baccha Hai Ji released in 2011. The romantic comedy film co-written and directed by Madhur Bhandarkar. The film stars Ajay Devgn, Emraan Hashmi and Omi Vaidya in the lead roles with Shazahn Padamsee, Shruti Haasan, Rituparna Sengupta, Tisca Chopra, and Shraddha Das in supporting roles.

The film follows three men Naren, Abhay, and Milind, who share a house in Mumbai while navigating messy, complicated love lives. Each man falls for a different woman, facing heartbreak and unexpected twists before vowing to give up on romance.

Bhandarkar’s next is the upcoming film ‘The Wives’, which stars Sonali Kulkarni, Mouni Roy, Regina Cassandra, Rahul Bhatt, Saurabh Sachdeva, Arjan Bajwa and Freddy Daruvala.

Bhandarkar, who also boasts of a Padma Shri awardee known for his bold, hard-hitting takes on society, is turning his lens towards the heart of Bollywood with his next feature, The Wives.

The filmmaker is known for touching upon the gritty realities hidden beneath dazzling facades through his films, and was considered the poster boy of realistic cinema before Anurag

Kashyap took the baton from him.

With decades of storytelling that challenges the status quo, the filmmaker aims to unmask the shadows behind the limelight, exposing the struggles, secrets, and social dynamics of an industry he knows inside out.

‘The Wives’ also marks Bhandarkar’s second collaboration with producer Pranav Jain of P J Motion Pictures, after their successful project India Lockdown which won hearts with its straight-to-OTT release.

--IANS

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