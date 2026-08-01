PM Narendra Modi hails Neeraj, Yashvir after India's javelin double at CWG

New Delhi, Aug 1 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed Neeraj Chopra and Yashvir Singh after the Indian duo delivered a memorable double podium finish in the men's javelin throw at the Commonwealth Games 2026, praising their achievements as an inspiration for the country's young athletes.

Congratulating Yashvir on his bronze medal, the Prime Minister wrote, "Congratulations to Yash Vir Singh for winning the Bronze in the Men’s Javelin event! He produced an impressive throw, reflecting his zeal and dedication. His achievement will inspire many young athletes. All the best to him for the endeavours ahead."

Modi also lauded Neeraj Chopra after the Olympic champion secured the silver medal, saying, "An outstanding Silver for Neeraj Chopra in the Men’s Javelin event at Glasgow! He has once again demonstrated remarkable consistency, composure and spirit. His successes make every Indian proud. My best wishes to him for the endeavours ahead."

Neeraj won silver with a season-best throw of 85.83m, but it wasn't enough to maintain his Commonwealth title. Sri Lanka's R.T. Pathirage delivered a remarkable Games record throw of 89.75m to take home the gold medal.

The Indian athlete started with a throw of 80.97m and then improved to 85.83m in his second attempt, which was his best effort in the competition. His other valid throws measured 81.29m and 80.73m, while his last two attempts were fouls.

India had a great showing in this important athletics event. Yashvir Singh secured the bronze medal with a personal best of 85.41m, finishing just 42cm behind Neeraj in a closely fought contest.

Pathirage's impressive 89.75m throw was unbeatable. He delivered the best performance of his career, surprising a strong field and grabbing the Commonwealth title.

Grenada's Anderson Peters came in fourth with 83.88m, followed by South Africa's Douw Smit with 82.88m and Trinidad and Tobago's Keshorn Walcott at 82.55m.

Even though Neeraj could not defend his title, India's dual podium finish, with the Olympic champion earning silver and Yashvir taking bronze, marked a successful outing in one of the Games' top athletics events. Pathirage's record-breaking performance was one of the biggest surprises of Glasgow 2026.

--IANS

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