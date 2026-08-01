Viccky Jain ropes in Tiger Shroff for maiden project, announces new production house on birthday

Mumbai, Aug 1 (IANS) Producer and entrepreneur Viccky Jain has announced the launch of his production house, VJ Frames, marking a new chapter in his career on his birthday on August 1.

The banner's maiden venture will be an action franchise directed by filmmaker Remo D'Souza, featuring Tiger Shroff, Abhishek Banerjee and Elvish Yadav.

The announcement coincided with Viccky's birthday, as he unveiled his vision of backing large-scale commercial entertainers through the newly launched banner.

Sharing his excitement, Viccky said, "Launching VJ Frames is a dream that has been years in the making, and I couldn't have asked for a better occasion than my birthday to begin this journey. Cinema has always inspired me, and with VJ Frames, I hope to create stories that entertain, connect with audiences, and leave a lasting impact."

Speaking about the debut project, he added, "Beginning this journey with an ambitious action franchise alongside Remo and an incredible cast makes it even more special. This is just the beginning, and I'm excited for everything that lies ahead."

Director Remo D'Souza expressed his enthusiasm about collaborating with the new banner.

He said, "I am really happy to be directing the first film from VJ Frames. Viccky has come on board with a clear vision and a genuine passion for cinema, and it's exciting to be part of this journey with him."

Talking about the cast, Remo added, "We have got a fantastic cast in Tiger Shroff, Abhishek Banerjee and Elvish Yadav, and I'm looking forward to creating something that's entertaining, action-packed and enjoyable for audiences."

According to the makers, the yet-untitled action franchise aims to combine high-octane action with engaging storytelling and marks the beginning of VJ Frames' journey in filmmaking.

Viccky Jain, who rose to wider prominence after participating in reality shows alongside his television superstar wife Ankita Lokhande, has now expanded his footprint into film production. The makers also revealed that VJ Frames plans to develop a diverse slate of films across multiple genres in the coming years.

Tiger Shroff, meanwhile, has a busy lineup of films ahead, including Baaghi 4, while Abhishek Banerjee continues to balance commercial and content-driven projects. Elvish Yadav, who enjoys a massive digital following and emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss OTT 2, is set to make his big-screen debut with the action entertainer.

–IANS

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