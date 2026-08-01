Director Ela Shanmughasundar: 'Beep' will be a high-concept crime drama that blends rationalism with psychological fantasy

Chennai, Aug 1 (IANS) Director Ela Shanmughasundar, who is now in the process of directing the upcoming Tamil film 'Beep', featuring Raghav Ranganathan and Prerna Khanna in the lead, has now disclosed that the film will be a high concept crime drama that blends rationalism with psychological fantasy.

The film, which is being produced by M Quest Movies, will apart from Raghav Ranganathan and Prerna Khanna also feature actors Yamini, Sarpatta Parambarai Priyadharshini, and Nitish Veera in pivotal roles.

Speaking about the project, director Ela. Shanmugasundaram said, “Beep marks my debut as a feature film director. It is a high-concept crime drama that seamlessly blends rationalism with psychological fantasy. Cinematic thrillers often rely heavily on weapons like knives and guns, but in this story, the human intellect is the sharpest weapon of all. With high-concept films being a rarity, often just a handful each year, we’ve crafted this story in a way that it will deeply engage the mainstream audience."

Going on to give details about the USP of the film, the director said, "A single photograph holds a treasure trove of hidden details. The protagonist of our film possesses an extraordinary ability to decipher not just a woman's emotional state through a photograph, but also unravel the intricate web behind a complex crime. Call it intuitive brilliance or sharp analytical deduction, there is a compelling underlying reason for his ability, and that forms the core USP of 'Beep'."

The director went on to disclose, "The plot revolves around a tight-knit group of six friends. When one of them dies under mysterious circumstances, the surviving friends embark on a quest for the truth. Rather than focusing solely on the protagonist, every character, including the leading lady, plays an integral role in driving the narrative."

On the technical front, the film has music by acclaimed Telugu composer Prashanth Vihari, best known for scoring music for the Rashmika Mandanna-starrer 'The Girlfriend'. Cinematography for the film is by Pradeep Padmakumar, who has worked extensively in Kannada cinema and Bollywood. Editing is by Abhishek from the Malayalam film industry along with Vignesh, a former associate of editor Don Bosco. The action sequences have been choreographed by Ramkumar, who recently worked on director Mysskin's 'Train', starring Vijay Sethupathi in the lead.

With production fully wrapped, Beep is currently going through the central board certification process and is scheduled to hit theaters worldwide this September.

-IANS

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